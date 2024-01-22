By

Hue Jackson is looking to get back into coaching and Morehouse College needs a football coach — could this work?



Jackson is reportedly in negotiations with Morehouse to become its next head coach, according to a report by HBCU Legends.



Morehouse College is looking for a new head coach for the second time in less than a year as it parted ways with Gerard Wilcher. Wilcher went 1-9 his lone season at his alma mater before being fired after his only win of the season against Clark Atlanta.





Jackson has spent the last two seasons at Grambling State, guiding the team to an 8-14 record. He was fired following a 5-6 performance in 2023. After being fired, Jackson acknowledged that HBCUs had their issues, but also stated he would be fine coaching at another one.

“I think we all know programs can’t be turned around in two years at instutions where funding is extremely inadequate,” Jackson said. “Facilities, equipment and training support are insignificant dispair. Institutional support is limited and opportunities are derailed at every turn. I think we all know that. But again, the lack of transparency, coordination and collaboration, in my opinion, will continue to plague the HBCUs.”

Morehouse College is coming off back-to-back 1-9 seasons. The program hasn’t won an SIAC title since 1991.

Morehouse College negotiating with Hue Jackson, per report