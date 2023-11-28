VIEW ALL SCORES
Hue Jackson, Grambling State
Grambling

Grambling State University football needed more time, Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson said he needed more time at Grambling State. He also spoke about what he felt plagued it and other HBCUs.
Posted on

Hue Jackson spoke out hours after being fired from Grambling State University and he made it clear he felt like he didn’t have enough time to turn the program around given the circumstances at the institution.

In a live interview with OffScript, Jackson said he felt the administration at Grambling State University seemed to feel that the program wasn’t turning around fast enough despite what he felt were a lack of resources.

I think we all know programs can’t be turned around in two years at instutions where funding is extremely inadequate,” Jackson said. “Facilities, equipment and training support are insignificant dispair. Institutional support is limited and opportunities are derailed at every turn. I think we all know that. But again, the lack of transparency, coordination and collaboration, in my opinion, will continue to plague the HBCUs.”

Jackson said he was honored to be a part of such a historic instiution for the time he was there. He said he wanted Grambling State to be where it rightfully deserved to be.

“At the end of the day, people will only focus on the wins and losses, but I know for a fact … we were turning that program back into the monster that we all wanted it to be,” Hue Jackson said. “But that takes time.”

Hue Jackson, Grambling State University

Grambling State went 5-6 in Jackson’s second season. Those losses included going 0-2 in the Bayou Classic against Southern University.  

“You have to give it three years when you come in the first year. You don’t want to walk in and run all the players out,” Jackson said. “There’s players that you need to evaluate. There’s players that and families that are tied to a place. I’m not just talking about Grambling. I’m talking about any place. You need to make sure you understand the lay of the land. And I would have felt though it was warranted (to be fired) if this year looked like the first year.”

Grambling State University went 3-8 in Jackson’s first season at the storied program.

“This year, you can see the turning of the program, the culture was starting to change,” Jackson said.

Grambling State University football needed more time, Hue Jackson
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

FAMU LeBron James Featured Image FAMU LeBron James Featured Image
201
2023-2024 Basketball

LeBron James, FAMU show latest exclusive sneaker
770
Grambling

Bayou Classic attendance outpaced FCS playoffs by huge margin
253
D9 Greek

GALLERY: 2023 Bayou Classic Greek Step Show
520
2023-2024 Basketball

Jackson State women knock off St. Johns in Puerto Rico
Hue Jackson, Grambling State University Hue Jackson, Grambling State University
378
2023 Football

Hue Jackson reportedly out as Grambling State University coach
To Top
X