2024 Orange Blossom Classic to feature MEAC and SWAC Teams

The 2024 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic is slated for Sept. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It will pit the Alabama State Hornets of the SWAC against the North Carolina Central Eagles (NCCU) of the MEAC. Both teams finished in the Top 10 of polling of HBCU Division-I teams in 2023. The Eagles were HBCU national champions in 2022.
The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic restarted in 2021 with a three-game series between the Florida A&M Rattlers and Jackson State Tigers. The game would be a direct determining factor in the SWAC championship as the winner of the game would go on to win the conference from 2021-2023.
Long held as the Black national championship in the golden era of HBCU football, the game brings a wealth of energy, entertainment, tradition, and culture to South Florida. Both ASU and NCCU will enjoy the opportunity to play in front of the hotbed of football talent in the country.
Under head coach Trei Oliver, the Eagles finished 9-3 (4-1 MEAC) last season, tied for first in the MEAC with eventual champion Howard University. Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. guided the Hornets to a 7-4 season (4-3 SWAC).
Bullock excited to host the Orange Blossom Classic in South Florida
Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the OBC, shares her enthusiasm: “The Orange Blossom Classic has always been a beacon of opportunity and unity in the HBCU community. This year, we present the talents of North Carolina Central University Eagles and Alabama State University Hornets, offering an exciting experience. We welcome both teams with open arms and are excited about the unique energy and competition they will bring to the classic.”
Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins, Director of Athletics, NCCU shares his anticipation: “It’s very exciting to have NCCU football playing in the Orange Blossom Classic to kick-off the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend. The Orange Blossom Classic has a deep history with HBCUs from the MEAC and SWAC and with Coach Oliver’s connections to both conferences, North Carolina Central University is proud to now take part in that tradition for an event that will bring both national exposure and scholarship fundraising to both our campus and HBCUs. NCCU football has played in numerous high-profile games in recent years under Coach Oliver, including marquee venues and postseason games, and the Eagles taking the field inside Hard Rock Stadium on September 1st will only continue to grow that legacy.”
Dr. Jason Cable, Director of Athletics, ASU expresses his excitement: “Alabama State University Athletics is thrilled to be a part of the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) and its long-standing tradition. I want to thank Kendra Bulluck and the OBC committee for the invitation. This game enhances our overall student-athlete experience and gives our young men the opportunity of a lifetime, including national exposure and playing in a professional venue. The OBC also provides a great opportunity to strengthen our brand in South Florida. We look forward to bringing the Hornet Nation to Miami Gardens to kick off the 2024 football season.”