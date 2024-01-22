By

Taylor Swift and Swag Surfin’ are polar opposites in the world of music — but the two are now synonymous in the eyes of many.

Swag Surfin’ hit primetime on the NFL playoffs earlier this month when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins. At least, that’s what they called it. Pop star Taylor Swift was on hand for the game to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — play in the AFC Wildcard Game. She joined in along with the rest of the crowd as they participated in something that became a crowd-favorite at HBCUs over a decade ago.



The tune was played at the behest of Chiefs defensive back Willie Gay.

“It’s a classic man,” Kelce said. “I really want to say since I’ve been here, it’s been a huge fourth quarter, big-time moment, big-time like drive in the game for our defense, they play a highlight video that has ‘Swag surf’ on it as a song and it gets everybody hyped.”



Days later, Sporting News published an article on the moment. Its writer, Jacob Comenker, included instructions on how to do the swag surf.



“The dance consists of the participant lunging alternatively (in both a smooth and vigorous fashion) to the right and left along with the beat of the song. That continues throughout the number.

Depending on the version of the dance one is doing, one can either have their arms around the other participants dancing — which is common, especially at sporting events — or one can use their arms to compliment the swaying motion being performed with the lower body.



The result of the dance ends up creating a wave-like motion within the crowd as all involved in the dance move back and forth.”

Back in 2017, we wrote about how the song — nearly a decade after it was released — had begun to take a hold outside of HBCUs which helped incubate it since it was released in the late 2000s. You can read that article here.

Taylor Swift/Chiefs ‘Swag Surfin’ moment shows how things change