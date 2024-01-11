VIEW ALL SCORES
Tevin Griffey transferring to Boise State

Tevin Griffey, son of Ken Griffey Jr., is taking his talents to Boise State University after hitting the transfer portal.
Tevin Griffey, son of MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., is headed to Boise State University.

The former Florida A&M defensive back is headed to Idaho after a short stint in the transfer portal.

Tevin Griffey committed to FAMU as a three-star prospect out of high school in the Orlando. His first season was shelved by COVID-19 in 2020. He saw action in just one game in 2021, registering one tackle while being redshirted. He played primarily on special teams, but had 10 tackles in 10 games in 2022. The 2023 season saw him continue to be a key special teams player and solid backup, recording 13 tackles and recording one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the homecoming win against Alabama State University.

Griffey entered the transfer portal after helping FAMU win the SWAC title and win in the Celebration Bowl. He will now be taking his talents to the FBS level, and its likely his father will be there to document it just like he did at his first stop.

