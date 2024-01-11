Jason Whitlock attacks Stephen A’s WSSU basketball career

By

Move over Katt Williams — Stephen A Smith vs. Jason Whitlock is now taking center stage.



Smith teased a tirade on his social media in which he called Whitlock, a former journalist-turned-conservative sports-ish commentator.



Smith called Whitlock a ‘fat bastard’ repeatedly on “The Stephen A Smith Show” on Wednesday and said that he’s “worse than a white supremacist.

HERE IS THE REASON WHY STEPHEN A. SMITH IS GOING OFF ON



“I’m a very forgiving person. Not with him,” Smith said. “I hate this bastard, far more than a little bit. He is the worst human being any of you will ever meet. You get within a mile of his presence, wrap your arms around yourself to protect yourself to protect your soul. … He is a devil. The worst. That’s all I have to say.”

Winston-Salem State player Amaya Tucker holds up a Stephen A Smith cutout at First Take. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Whitlock claimed that Smith was an industry plant. He also attempted to dissect his time on the basketball court at Winston-Salem State, pointing to Smith’s claims that he played just one game in college as he cracked his knee cap, while pointing out he averaged 1.5 points per game for his career. He also claimed that his college coach, the legendary Clarence “Big House” Gaines, did not mention him in his autobiography though Smith cited him as a mentor.



Gaines, in fact, did mention Smith in his 2004 memoir “They Call Me Big House,” as he was already a general sports columnist and commentator on television. Gaines passed away in 2005, but his son, Clarence Gaines Jr. had this to say regarding Whitlock’s claims about his time at WSSU.

“There’s a lot Whitlock got wrong in his commentary,” Gaines wrote. “The disrespect to (former WSSU player, current NC A&T head coach) Monte Ross’ coaching career. His inane comments about Claudine Gay. Not figuring out that the clip of SAS’ teammates was not filmed at WSSU – believe it was filmed at University of Delaware. I could go on & on. I have pictures that I’ve posted of SAS’ time at WSSU and probably have more in my files.”

Jason Whitlock has since put out a tweet asking for proof supporting Stephen A’s playing career, so it doesn’t look like this is going anywhere any time soon.

