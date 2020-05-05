FAMU’s Tevin Griffey shows off his amazing athleticism



The Griffey name is synonymous with great athletes, and it looks like the next one up to bat will be no exception.



Future Florida A&M student-athlete Tevin Griffey, the son of Ken Griffey Jr., flexed his athletic ability in an unconventional way.

Griffey posted a short video of himself launching into a full summersault from a single-hand. The acrobatic maneuver showed off his core strength and agility.



Willie Simmons and his coaching staff managed to get a commitment from the three-star defensive back in late January. Griffey had offers from schools such as Toledo and Michigan, but the Orlando product chose to stay close to home.

It’s been almost five years since another player from a MEAC school launched himself into the greater national consciousness prior to his junior year. That young man’s name was Tarik Cohen.



Just saying.