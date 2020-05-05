Ken Griffey
FAMU

FAMU’s Tevin Griffey shows off his amazing athleticism

FAMU’s Tevin Griffey is an athlete for real, for real.
Posted on


The Griffey name is synonymous with great athletes, and it looks like the next one up to bat will be no exception.

Future Florida A&M student-athlete Tevin Griffey, the son of Ken Griffey Jr., flexed his athletic ability in an unconventional way. 

Griffey posted a short video of himself launching into a full summersault from a single-hand. The acrobatic maneuver showed off his core strength and agility.

Willie Simmons and his coaching staff managed to get a commitment from the three-star defensive back in late January. Griffey had offers from schools such as Toledo and Michigan, but the Orlando product chose to stay close to home. 

FAMU signs son of Ken Griffey Jr.

It’s been almost five years since another player from a MEAC school launched himself into the greater national consciousness prior to his junior year. That young man’s name was Tarik Cohen.

Just saying. 

FAMU’s Tevin Griffey shows off his amazing athleticism
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top