Deion Sanders adds FAMU recruiting ace to Colorado staff

Deion Sanders has added another former HBCU football coach to his staff — this time from FAMU.



FAMU Director of Recruiting Devin Rispress announced on Thursday that he is leaving to take a job at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders.



Rispress left a long departing message to go along with his announcement.

“It has been said that, sometimes, life comes at you fast… And i feel that wholeheartedly. As of today, I am resigning as the Football Director of Recruiting at Florida A&M University and accepting a position with the University of Colorado Buffaloes.



“I would first like to thank God for keeping his hands on me and leading me in my calling. There are so many people that have helped me on this journey I’m forever grateful. Ronnie Cottrell, Steve Mullins, Quinten Lewis, Corey Fuller, Mrs. Wells, Mrs. Davis along with others, I will forever be indebted to you for the opportunities and guidance you gave me. Willie Simmons- words can never express the love I have for you. This journey has been one for the ages. You allowed me to be me and do me while also helping me grow into a position that wasn’t sure I qualified for.”



To Rattler Nation, i love ya’ll! Thanks for all the support and welcoming me into the FAMULY. To the Rattler Football team- ya’ll know how Coach Ris rocking. I love every one of you and I encourage you all to get those degrees and keep being great on purpose. As I type this message, I’m emotional but also excited to embark on this new journey. Thanks for the opportunity Coach Prime….I’m coming!”

Rispress was hired as Florida A&M’s Football Director of Recruiting prior to the 2021 season — the first person to hold that position. The Tallahassee native came to FAMU from Gadsden County High School with a strong reputation for interacting with prospects. He helped FAMU land many of the key talents that helped it go 12-1 in 2023, winning the Celebration Bowl.

“The biggest challenge recruiting 4 and 5-star athletes are the facilities,” Rispress told HBCU Gameday at last year’s game against Alabama State. “Also the advent of NIL and young men wanting to live out their dreams they have had since they were kids to play at the bigger schools. I came up with the same dreams, but the game has changed now. Kids don’t have to chase logos, here at FAMU we receive the same exposure as the Power 5 schools in many respects. We play in NFL stadiums and NFL scouts are beating down the door to see the talent here.”



Simmons decided to take a running backs coach job at Duke University on Jan. 1. James Colzie has been named as the interim head coach while his permanent successor hasn’t been named and has hit several snags. Simmons and Deion Sanders have had a notable friendship throughout the years, so there is at least that connection there.

