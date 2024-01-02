Deion Sanders-era Jackson State players back in transfer portal

A pair of former Jackson State football stars from the Deion Sanders-era who hit the transfer portal in 2023 are back in it for 2024.
Wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is back in the transfer portal after one season at Louisville while his former teammate Jurante Davis is in the portal after a season at Texas A&M.
Kevin Coleman Jr. was one of the big gets for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. A four-star receiver in the class of 2022, he committed to Jackson State without a visit. He quickly became one of Shedeur Sanders’ top targets at Jackson State during his freshman season. He caught 33 passes for 510 yards and three scores as JSU went 12-1, winning the SWAC title game and advancing to the Celebration Bowl.
Kevin Coleman Jr. was one of several players hitting the transfer portal after the departure of Deion Sanders, eventually landing at Louisville. He caught 26 passes for 362 yards and two scores during the 2023 season.
Jurriente Davis transferred to Jackson State from Middle Tennessee State University after the 2021 season. The 6-1 linebacker committed to Jackson State carrying two years of eligibility with him.
At Middle Tennessee State Davis recorded 68 tackles (32 solo) with 3 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. Coming to JSU, Davis was expected to enhance the already strong Tiger defense and in his one year at Jackson State, Davis recorded at least one tackle in 12 of the 13 games that season, racking up 58 total tackles, (38 solo), 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.
Davis hit the transfer portal in late March, eventually landing at Texas A&M. He recorded four tackles in the season opener against New Mexico, two more against ULM, and that was it.