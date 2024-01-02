By

Grambling State University women’s basketball had a chance to tune-up prior to SWAC play and it most certainly got one.



The GSU women hosted the College of Biblical Studies and unleashed a basketball wrath straight out of the Book of Revelations with a win even more convincing than what South Carolina did to SWAC foe Mississippi Valley State.

Grambling State University women dealt the College of Biblical Studies a 159-18 defeat on Wednesday afternoon. A total of eight GSU players scored double-figures, including 27 points by Arianna Mosley.



The College of Biblical Studies is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association based in Houston. It is in its inaugural season of basketball completion in men’s and women’s basketball. It has played several HBCUs so far, falling 94-22 to Xavier University of Louisiana as well as multiple losses to Huston-Tillotson, including a 106-19 loss.





The following pops up on the screen when going to the CBS basketball website:

“No area of life is without trials and defeat, sports included. We at CBS – Houston believe the gospel of Jesus Christ is the solution to mending defeated souls. The College of Biblical Studies-Houston is seeking Godly men and women who are committed to transforming their lives not only through biblical education, but through a bond that only sports can create.”

Grambling State University improves to 6-5 on the season.

Grambling State University women beat school by 141 points