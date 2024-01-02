Florida State transfers de-commit from FAMU after Simmons departure

The FAMU football program has suffered another tough, but expected, loss to the program as two former Florida State players who recently committed to FAMU via the transfer portal have re-opened their recruitment this week following the news of head coach Willie Simmons’ departure.
Running back Rodney Hill and Offensive Lineman Qae’Shon Sapp have announced on social media that they will not be transferring to FAMU but instead will reenter the transfer portal.
The announcements come as no surprise as now former Rattler head coach Willie Simmons announced that he will resign from FAMU to become the running backs coach at Duke.
Hill reopened his recruitment just 11 days after previously committing to FAMU. His commitment followed in the footsteps of Florida State teammate Demorie Tate who also transferred to FAMU last month. This season Hill played in 12 games and rushed for 190 yards on 50 carries and scored one touchdown. Before arriving at Florida State in 2022, he was a four-star prospect and nationally ranked as the No. 15 athlete according to ESPN.
Sapp entered the portal in early December and committed to FAMU 11 days ago to join Hill and Tate. Sapp doesn’t have any recorded stats during his time at Florida State, but before joining the Seminoles, he was a four-star lineman who was nationally ranked as the No. 12 offensive guard according to Rivals.
The departure of Simmons has led to Hill and Sapp reentering the transfer portal. Simmons led FAMU to its first Celebration Bowl and SWAC championship with a 12-1 record in 2023. He has established a winning culture for FAMU as they are 30-6 in their last three seasons. The Rattler football program is in good shape for whoever replaces Willie Simmons. Hopefully, the culture of the program can prevent a further exodus of talent with coach Simmons now gone.