Norfolk State University hoops takes down VCU

Norfolk State University hasn’t had a chance to play VCU in 25 years, and it might be that long before the two teams play again.

NSU hit the road up I-64 and took down VCU for the first time in its Division I history in front of a sold-out crowd at The Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Norfolk State University led by as many as 12 points in the second half before VCU cut the lead to three in the final seconds. A late 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and gave the visitors he hard-fought victory.



Jamarii Thomas and Allen Bertrand finished with 17 points a piece for NSU, which improved to 6-3 on the season. NSU hit 15 of its 17 free throw attempts to while turning the ball over just seven times.



Friday night’s game was the first time the two programs have met since 1998 when VCU came away with a 104-94 win in NSU’s second season as a Division I program.

