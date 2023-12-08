Norfolk State women look to knock off Wake Forest

By

Don’t miss the action as Wake Forest and Norfolk State face off this Sunday afternoon. The Demon Deacons outperformed the Spartans in their recent face-off in December 2018, securing a 63-61 victory, but this contest may be a different story.

Wake Forest | OVR 2-7 | ACC 0-0 | HOME 1-4

Malaya Cowles has been a leader for the Demon Deacons thus far this year on the offensive side of the ball. Cowles comes in averaging 10.3 points per game, and currently ranks 35th in the ACC for total points.

Recent performance has revealed challenges in rim protection for the Demon Deacons, with an average of only 1.4 blocks over their last five contests.

Norfolk State | OVR 7-2 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 5-1

Norfolk State has maintained its focus shooting free throws in front of raucous opposing crowds. The Spartans are making 73.3% of their free-throw attempts away from home.

The Spartans have a season average of 2.0 blocks per game. They are led by Kierra Wheeler, who has blocked five shots on the year (ninth in the MEAC).

Key Metrics

Wake Forest has allowed (on average) 0.94 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them 14th in the conference (ACC average is 0.84).

Norfolk State prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Spartans average just 14.8 turnovers per game, which ranks as the fewest per game in the MEAC this season (the conference average is 17.7 turnovers per game).

