Houston basketball and Jackson State are set to face off on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are in good form, having won their last matches. Houston secured a 36-point win over Rice, while Jackson State claimed a 75-71 victory over Arkansas State.

Houston | OVR 9-0 | Big 12 0-0 | HOME 5-0

Dominating the offensive glass has been a hallmark of Houston’s play at the Fertitta Center. In their home games, the Cougars are securing an average of 16.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Opponents have really struggled from distance against the Cougars, having converted only 25.2% of their three-point attempts in Houston’s last five games.

Houston basketball head coach Kevin Sampson is fond of playing HBCUs.

Jackson State | OVR 2-6 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-6

Jackson State has averaged 69.4 points per game in its last five games, and 68.9 over the entirety of the season.

The Tigers have demonstrated prowess on the defensive glass when playing on the road this season. They’re averaging an impressive 24.1 defensive rebounds per game as visitors.

Key Metrics

Houston basketball prefers to play methodically and execute in the half-court. The Cougars play at the slowest pace in the Big 12. They average 64.6 possessions per 40 minutes, compared to the Big 12 average of 70.2.

Jackson State averages 0.95 points per possession for the season. This ranks seventh in the SWAC (conference average is 0.94).

Houston basketball will be on guard vs. Jackson State