North Carolina Central looking to get back on track vs. Radford

Don’t miss the action as Radford and North Carolina Central face off this Saturday evening. The Eagles will look for a better result this time around. They lost to the Highlanders in their last showdown in December 2022 at Donald N. Dedmon Center, with the score of that game 80-78.

Radford | OVR 6-4 | Big South 0-0 | HOME 3-0

Radford’s bench production has surged over its last five games, with its reserves averaging 23.2 points, up from an average of 19.4 over the entire season.

The Highlanders steal the ball from their opponents on average 6.2 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Bryan Antoine, who has swiped 17 steals thus far this season (fourth in the Big South).

North Carolina Central | OVR 4-6 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-4

Perry Smith Jr. showed out for North Carolina Central with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Virginia. Smith Jr. (fourth on team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Highlanders’ defense.

In their last five contests, the Eagles have experienced a decline in generating points off turnovers, having averaged just 13.6 per game. That is down from a season-long average of 18.0.

Key Metrics

Look for Radford to get out quickly in this one. The Highlanders average 39.5 first half points per game, which ranks second in the Big South (conference average is 35.8).

North Carolina Central tends to finish games strong. The Eagles average 37.4 second half points per game. This number is the third highest in the MEAC (conference average is 35.7).

