North Carolina Central losing top receiver to portal

North Carolina Central just lost another key player to the transfer portal in Devin Smith.



NCCU’s top wide receiver has announced he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Here’s what he had to say:

First and foremost I want to thank god for giving me the opportunity to wake up everyday and giving me the opportunity to be 1% better.

To my family, friends, and coaches, thank you for supporting me throughout my 4 years at North Carolina Central University. You guys have been super supportive of me and I’m forever grateful to have y’all in my life. I love each and every one of you.

To my brothers, I will forever be thankful for the brotherhood and bond that we created at North Carolina Central University. I will forever have y’all back. I can always come to y’all about anything, just like y’all can come to me about anything. The memories I have with y’all on and off the field will be cherished in my heart forever. I love y’all with everything in me.

To the nest, thank you for everything. I will be a 4th generation Eagle in May. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my 4 years anywhere else. This is my home. I will forever be indebted to you all. The love and support was like no other and I’m blessed to have North Carolina Central University across my degree.

With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility.





Devin Smith has been part of a North Carolina Central team that has won 25 games in three seasons, highlighted by a 2022 MEAC title and Celebration Bowl victory. Smith spent the majority of his three seasons as a starter, catching 23 passes as a freshman, 38 as a sophomore and 40 as a senior. He finished the season with a career-best 707 yards, averaging nearly 18 yards per catch. He had a big game in the FCS playoffs at Richmond, catching six passes for 202 yards and a 91-yard touchdown.



He’s the fourth NCCU player to hit the transfer portal this week, including several key contributors.

