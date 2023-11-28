VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU LeBron James Featured Image
2023-2024 Basketball

LeBron James, FAMU show latest exclusive sneaker

FAMU and LeBron James released an exclusive pair of shoes for the basketball team.
Posted on

Florida A&M basketball will add another exclusive LeBron James sneaker to the rotation in this year’s line up.

FAMU and LeBron James have announced that the LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE will touch the hardwood for the Rattlers this basketball season.

The announcement comes after LeBron James wore a pair of FAMU themed LeBron 7’s last month. Since James has partnered to outfit all of school’s athletic programs, several of his sneakers have been released with the school’s color ways since the partnership was announced back in 2021.

Unlike the FAMU LeBron XX collaboration with APB, the LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE are exclusively for the basketball programs at Florida A&M.

LeBron James
Florida A&M has rocked several exclusive sneakers since becoming the first LeBron apparel school.

The LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE is the latest sneaker to be released in Florida A&M and Nike’s six year deal that was signed in 2021.

LeBron James, FAMU show latest exclusive sneaker
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

450
2023-2024 Basketball

Jackson State women knock off St. Johns in Puerto Rico
Willie Simmons Willie Simmons
35
FAMU

FAMU wins three big SWAC honors
Celebration Bowl Celebration Bowl
1.6K
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Celebration Bowl vs. FCS Playoffs: A tale of two endings
16
Bands

Band of The Year 2023 Finalists Announced
571
2023 Football

Conference USA ready to add Delaware, per report
To Top
X