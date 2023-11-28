LeBron James, FAMU show latest exclusive sneaker

By

Florida A&M basketball will add another exclusive LeBron James sneaker to the rotation in this year’s line up.

FAMU and LeBron James have announced that the LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE will touch the hardwood for the Rattlers this basketball season.

The announcement comes after LeBron James wore a pair of FAMU themed LeBron 7’s last month. Since James has partnered to outfit all of school’s athletic programs, several of his sneakers have been released with the school’s color ways since the partnership was announced back in 2021.



Unlike the FAMU LeBron XX collaboration with APB, the LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE are exclusively for the basketball programs at Florida A&M.

Florida A&M has rocked several exclusive sneakers since becoming the first LeBron apparel school.

The LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE is the latest sneaker to be released in Florida A&M and Nike’s six year deal that was signed in 2021.

