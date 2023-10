By

FAMU homecoming is just in the rearview, but LeBron James paid his tribute on Monday night.



The Los Angeles Lakers star and future Hall of Famer wore a pair of Florida A&M-themed LeBron 7s on Monday night when the team took on the Orlando Magic.



James scored 19 points in the Lakers 106-103 win over the Magic.



Florida A&M, of course, is the original LeBron James school. It inked a deal with Nike to switch its entire athletic branding in 2021.

LeBron James rocks FAMU version retro