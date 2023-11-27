Hampton stumbles against UMBC walking away without the victory

By

UMBC broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in an 80-76 thriller on Monday evening at the Convocation Center. The Pirates went into halftime with a six-point lead, but the Retrievers would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead five times over the final 20 minutes, with UMBC able to do just enough to come out on top.

Dion Brown, Marcus Banks, and Marlon Short led the way for UMBC, contributing 17, 14, and 13 points, respectively. The Retrievers made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 22 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 20 points on 74% shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.93 points scored per possession on 52% true shooting.

Kyrese Mullen recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Hampton. The Pirates shot 29-of-63 (46%) from the field in this one, including 2-of-16 (12%) from the three-point line. That contributed to their game average of 0.9 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

The game pace (possessions per 40 minutes) of 85.1 was a season-high for UMBC

Hampton collected 13 steals, a season-best

Max Lorca-Lloyd recorded a game-high +10 plus-minus

UMBC finally put an end to its recent struggles. Next, the Retrievers will face struggling Coppin St. on Nov. 30 at Physical Education Complex. This evening’s defeat was another tough result for Hampton. It had lost in its last outing against San Jose St. and was looking to rebound. The Pirates’ next game is against an UMES side that is also recovering from a recent loss. They will square off on Dec. 1 at the Hytche Center.

