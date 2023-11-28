By

The Bayou Classic took place this week, and once again, the game between Southern University and Grambling State University outpaced the FCS Playoffs.

A total of 42,653 fans attended eight games in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Sat., Nov 25 according to STATS FCS. A total of 64,698 fans showed up at the 50th annual Bayou Classic as Southern University took down Grambling State.



The highest-attended game in the FCS playoffs was in Fargo, ND as 7,798 people saw North Dakota State beat Drake 66-3. Just over 7,200 saw Chattanooga knock off Austin Peay at home. North Dakota had just over 6,500 in attendance as it fell to Sacramento State. Southern Illinois had just over 4,500 in its win over Nicholls, while Gardner-Webb at Mercer listed that exact number.





A total of 4,103 fans attended the North Carolina Central at the University of Richmond game. While there is no way to know how many fans came to the stadium to see the only HBCU in the field, the visitor’s side of the stadium was mostly full.



The University of Delaware reported just over 4,000 as it defeated Lafayette at home and just under 3,900 showed up for Youngstown State at Duquesne.



Southern University defeated Grambling State 27-22 in the Mercedes Benz Dome in New Orleans on Saturday night.

Bayou Classic attendance outpaced FCS playoffs by huge margin