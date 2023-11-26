By

Norfolk State University and William & Mary are set to battle it out on Tuesday night at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The two teams’ last head-to-head came in December 2022 at Kaplan Arena, where the Spartans came out ahead against the Tribe by a final score of 67-53.

Norfolk State | OVR 4-3 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 3-0

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been a welcome site for Norfolk State’s second unit. The Spartans are averaging an impressive 33.0 bench points per game in home contests.

The Spartans have delivered a series of impressive defensive performances at home this season. Norfolk State has held visitors to Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall to just 59.7 points per game.

William & Mary | OVR 3-4 | CAA 0-0 | AWAY 0-2

Chase Lowe impressed for William & Mary with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the team’s last matchup against UMBC. Lowe (second on William & Mary, sixth in CAA in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Spartans’ defense.

Chase Lowe has been a leader for the Tribe thus far this year securing defensive rebounds. Lowe comes in averaging 4.1 defensive boards per game, and currently ranks eighth in the CAA for total defensive rebounds.

Key Metrics

Norfolk State University prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Spartans average just 11.7 turnovers per game, which ranks as the second fewest per game in the MEAC this season (conference average is 14.9 turnovers per game).

William & Mary tends to finish games strong. The Tribe average 41.7 second half points per game. This number is the second highest in the CAA (conference average is 36.5).

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State University to host William & Mary