By

This Tuesday night, Washington plays host to a men’s basketball showdown as Howard University takes on Cincinnati basketball. Coming into this game, both Howard and Cincinnati are riding high on wins. Howard registered a four-point victory against Mount St. Mary’s, while Cincinnati won 89-54 against Georgia Tech.

Howard | OVR 3-4 | MEAC 0-0 | HOME 2-0

Seth Towns comes in trending upwards. Towns has averages of 10.8 points and 5.2 boards per game for Howard thus far this season and is ranked third on the team for total rebounds. Towns arrives off a 26-point, 11-rebound performance in the Bison’s last game against Mount St. Mary’s.

Bryce Harris has been a leader for the Bison this year protecting the paint. Harris has nine rejections on the year (1.3 per game), ranking second out of all players in the MEAC.

Cincinnati basketball | OVR 5-0 | Big 12 0-0 | AWAY 0-0

Viktor Lakhin was on fire from deep in Cincinnati’s last matchup against Georgia Tech. Lakhin scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three. This points to a recent upwards shooting trend. Lakhin averages 14.0 points per game and 1.6 made threes per game and ranks second on the team in scoring from distance thus far this season.

Viktor Lakhin has been a leader for the Bearcats this year protecting the paint. Lakhin has four rejections on the year (0.8 per game), ranking 22nd out of all players in the Big 12.

Key Metrics

Howard University tends to finish games strong. The Bison average 40.0 second half points per game. This number is the second highest in the MEAC (conference average is 35.8).

Cincinnati basketball tends to start hot. The team averages 44.6 first half points per game, best in the Big 12 (conference average is 38.4).

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Cincinnati basketball travels to Howard University