Jackson State women knock off St. Johns in Puerto Rico

By

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico| The Jackson State women’s basketball team kept St. John’s to just 18.8 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-16 shooting performance on the way to a 60-56 win against the Red Storm at Saturday to close out the 2023 Discover Puerto Rico Classic.

Jackson State (5-1) had three players score in double figures, led by Daphane White , who had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Ti’lan Boler tacked on 14 points and Miya Crump chipped in as well with 12 points.

Angel Jackson pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Jackson State, grabbing 18 boards and turning them into 13 second chance points.

Jackson State’s defense held St. John’s to only 18.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 37 percent from the field.

How It Happened

Jackson State entered the second quarter tied at 13-13 after a tightly contested first period.

JSU did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 10 of its 13 points close to the basket.

The Tigers proceeded to outscore the Red Storm 17-15 in the second quarter to take a 30-28 halftime lead.

Jackson State dominated in the paint, scoring 10 of its 17 points close to the basket.

St. John’s then took a 33-32 lead following intermission before Jackson State went on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a three from Crump, to grab a 39-33 lead with 6:15 to go in the third.

Before the third period was over, the Tigers added three points to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 47-38 edge.

Jackson State played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 17 points in the paint.

JSU kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run to grow the lead to 60-54 with 11 seconds to go in the contest.

The Red Storm narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Tigers still held on for the 60-56 win.

Jackson State took advantage of two St. John’s turnovers in the quarter, scoring four points off of those takeaways.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Semifinal #2 – Southern vs Jackson State

Inside the Numbers

JSU shot 26-for-57 (45.6 percent) from the field and 50 percent (5-for-10) from the free throw line.

JSU tallied 16 total assists in the game.

The Tigers finished with 38 points in the paint, 13 second chance points, 12 bench points, 10 points off of 12 St. John’s turnovers and five fast break points.

JSU had a stellar day defensively, holding St. John’s (NY) to 19 percent from beyond the arc on 16 attempts.

The Tigers had a 43-27 edge on the boards in the win.

The Tigers were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying five blocks as a team.

JSU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 18 offensive boards in the game.

St. John’s shot 37 percent (20-for-54) from the field and 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) from the free throw line.

The Red Storm registered 28 points in the paint, 14 points off of 20 JSU turnovers, 14 second chance points, 11 fast break points and 10 bench points

Jackson State got a game-high eight rebounds from Daphane White .

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

FOLLOW JACKSON STATE ATHLETICS

For complete coverage of Jackson State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GoJSUTigers (Instagram and Twitter), Jackson State Tigers (Facebook), or visit the official home of Jackson State athletics at GoJSUTigers.com.

Jackson State women knock off St. Johns in Puerto Rico