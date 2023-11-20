By

Norfolk State handed FGCU its fourth consecutive loss in a 69-66 contest at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on Monday afternoon. The Spartans went into halftime with a 10-point lead. Despite being outscored 38-31 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Eagles and hold on for the win.

Jamarii Thomas was electric in this one, scoring 27 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. The UNC-Wilmington transfer also added five steals. The Spartans’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 19 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 21 points (81% shooting) from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.14 points scored per possession on 52% true shooting.

Allen Betrand posted 14 points and two rebounds in the Spartan victory, while Jaylani Darden pulled down a team-high eight boards.

The Eagles played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.09 points per possession on 44% shooting from the field. Zach Anderson led the way, putting up 17 points to go along with seven boards. Chase Johnston also contributed, adding another 14 points.

Norfolk’s bench outscored FGCU’s bench 23 to 10

FGCU outscored Norfolk State 28 to 14 in the paint

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Both teams take the floor again on Nov. 25. Norfolk State takes on Wichita St. at Charles Koch Arena, where the Spartans will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, FGCU will try to turn things around when they take on UNCW at Alico Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State rides Jamarii Thomas to victory