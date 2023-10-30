MEAC matchup: Howard travels to meet South Carolina State

Coaches for both South Carolina State and Howard are hard at work preparing game plans for their matchup on Saturday afternoon. For South Carolina State, a win would mark a rebound from their recent loss to North Carolina Central. On the other side, a win for Howard would continue to build on the promise the team showed in their last game against Norfolk State.
South Carolina State (2-5 Overall, 0-1 in MEAC)
The Bulldogs will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 2-5. They’re putting up an average of 2.9 touchdowns and 20.7 points per contest. The Bulldogs’ defense is conceding an average of 30.7 points per game.
Jawarn Howell gears up after an impressive performance in South Carolina State’s last game. Howell rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
South Carolina State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.
South Carolina State went 3-8 in 2022. They are 2-1 at home so far this year, averaging 31.3 points per game in those games. South Carolina State is 0-1 in MEAC games.
Howard (3-4 Overall, 1-0 in MEAC)
The Bison’s performance this season has established them as a threat both offensively and defensively. Offensively, they’ve been racking up 388 yards per game. Additionally, they’re holding opposing offenses to 330 yards per game. They’ve found decent success in the ground game, as they are averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.
Quinton Williams is looking to continue the play he showcased in Howard’s last game. Williams threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Howard loves to target their backs, with 38% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
The Bison’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 21.3 points per game in those games. Howard is 1-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 30.5 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.