Bethune-Cookman hosts Mississippi Valley State for SWAC battle

Another chapter of HBCU football unfolds on Thursday evening, when Bethune-Cookman and Mississippi Valley State square off. Someone will finally end a losing streak in this one. BCU has lost six consecutive, while MVSU’s current skid stands at two. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 45-35 win for Bethune-Cookman.
Bethune-Cookman (1-7 Overall, 0-5 in SWAC)
The Wildcats will look to improve their standing in the SWAC – East by adding another win to their 0-5 conference record. They are scoring an average of 18.1 points per contest, with a total of 19 touchdowns on the year. The Wildcats’ defense is conceding an average of 30.1 points per game.
Tailback Jimmie Robinson III will be leading Bethune-Cookman in this one. Robinson III has rushed for 284 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Bethune-Cookman has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 31% of its rush attempts.
The Wildcats’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 31.0 points per game in those games. Bethune-Cookman is looking for their first FCS HBCU win this year, as they’re currently 0-5 in DI HBCU match ups.
Mississippi Valley State (1-7 Overall, 1-4 in SWAC)
The Delta Devils’ performance this season has been uninspiring, both offensively and defensively. They’ve only been averaging 245 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 405 yards per game against Mississippi Valley State’s defense. They’ve had considerable trouble against the pass this year. Quarterbacks have had their way with this secondary, which allows 7.3 yards per pass attempt.
Tailback Jared Wilson will be leading Mississippi Valley State in this one. Wilson has collected 324 rush yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Mississippi Valley State loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 39% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
The Delta Devils’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 289 offensive yards per game during those games. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 7.3 points per game in those games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-5 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 12.2 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.