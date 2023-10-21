Howard stages thrilling comeback victory over Norfolk State

After going down eight at halftime, Howard fought back in the second half to complete the comeback against Norfolk State by a final score of 27-23.
Quinton Williams had his eyes on the endzone in Howard’s win. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on Norfolk State’s defense. In the ground game, tailback Jarett Hunter was the Bison’s main contributor, rushing for 64 yards. As a team, the Bison’s willingness to take risks on fourth down paid off. They converted each of their two attempts.
Photo Courtesy of David Sierra/Howard Athletics
Otto Kuhns led the way for Norfolk State. Kevon King contributed to the Spartans’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Photo Courtesy: Nick Sutton/Norfolk Athletics
Key Metrics to Victory: Howard
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 25 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 25:16 (42% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Norfolk State converted just 40% (6-15)
Each team has its next game on Oct. 28. Howard meets Delaware State at Alumni Stadium, where the Bison will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Norfolk State will try to turn things around when they face a Morgan State team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Dick Price Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.