North Carolina Central rides Richard to big win over SC State

DURHAM, NC — North Carolina Central put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 62 points to South Carolina State’s 28 to power past the Bulldogs on Thursday evening.
Davius Richard led the way for North Carolina Central, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another two. In the ground game, tailback J’Mari Taylor was the Eagles’ main contributor, rushing for 73 yards. The Eagles found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Bulldogs in total offensive yards 482 to 318.
Freshman Jawarn Howell led the way for South Carolina State, rushing for 126 yards on nine rushing attempts. The Bulldogs struggled from the start, allowing North Carolina Central to jump to a 41-14 lead in the first half.
Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina Central
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-43 run-pass split with 36 rushing attempts and 27 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 32:37 (54% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 62% of third downs (8-13) while South Carolina State converted just 17% (2-12)
NCCU avenged a loss to South Carolina State last season that was its only blemish in the MEAC as Trei Oliver’s team beat a Buddy Pough-squad for the first time in four tries.
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. North Carolina Central welcomes Norfolk State to O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, where the Eagles will look to extend its winning streak and improve to 3-0 in MEAC play. Meanwhile, South Carolina State will try to turn things around when it hosts Howard University at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
