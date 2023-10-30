Morgan State prepares home field for Delaware State in MEAC play

Yardage (and points) may be hard to come by in Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Morgan State and Delaware State. So far this year, neither team is averaging over 315 yards of total offense per game. A win for Morgan State, whose last result was a victory over Norfolk State, would keep momentum intact. For Delaware State, a win would firmly put their last loss to Central Conn. St. in the rearview.
Morgan State (2-5 Overall, 1-1 in MEAC)
Defense has been the Bears’ biggest strength for stretches of this season. They’re holding opposing offenses to 111 rushing yards and 202 passing yards each game. Ground yards don’t come easy against this front seven. Opponents are only averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
Wideout Treveyon Pratt will be leading the way for Morgan State. Pratt has accumulated 22 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.
Morgan State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Treveyon Pratt has collected 29% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Morgan State went 4-7 in 2022. The home field advantage hasn’t done much for them this season, as they’re currently 0-3 on home turf, allowing 19.7 points per game in such games. Morgan State has won four straight matchups against Delaware State since Nov 10, 2018.
Delaware State (1-5 Overall)
The Hornets’ performance this season has been uninspiring, both offensively and defensively. They’ve only been averaging 315 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 436 yards per game against Delaware State’s defense. They’ve had considerable trouble against the pass this year. Quarterbacks have had their way with this secondary, which allows 8.1 yards per pass attempt.
Quarterback Marqui Adams will be leading Delaware State in this one. Adams has averaged 196.8 pass yards per game with season totals of eight touchdowns and six interceptions thus far this season.
Delaware State’s ground game is unique, with 36% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
The Hornets’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 37.3 points per game over that span. They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-4 in away games, allowing 52.0 points per game in those games. This is the first HBCU match up this season for Delaware State.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.