Washington Commanders sign former HBCU star

The Washington Commanders have added a former HBCU star to its practice squad.
Former Bowie State defensive lineman Joshua Pryor has been signed to the team’s practice squad. The Washington Commanders signed him as a free agent following the draft, and invited him to minicamp. Pryor was cut by the franchise in late August, but has apparently worked himself back up.
The 6″4,” 280 pound pass rusher played in 49 games during his four seasons. Pryor recorded 34 solo tackles (55 total) and 9.5 sacks in his debut season at Bowie State. At the end of his illustrious career with the Bulldogs Pryor compiled 245 total stops, 77 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, three pass breakups, five recovered fumbles, and four forced fumbles.
In 2018 the All-American was named CIAA Rookie of the Year and All-CIAA First Team. Going into his second season Pryor continued to dominate for Bowie State. Pryor picked up Protect Your Skull Division II Defensive Player of the Year and Bowie State Co-Defensive Player of the Year awards, both in 2019.