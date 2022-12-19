HBCU Gameday x Protect Your Skull Player of the Year

Protect Your Skull, LLC. and HBCU Gameday FCS and Division II National Players of the Year.
Each year we recognize these outstanding student-athletes for winning the Protect Your Skull and HBCU Gameday Player of the Year Award.
This is one of the few opportunities that athletes from historically black colleges and universities get the chance to be nationally recognized for their excellence. “The award appropriately reflects not only their great performances on the field but it is also a testament to great character, leadership, integrity, discipline, and work ethic,” said Protect Your Skull co-founder Tracey Suggs.
The Protect Your Skull and HBCU Gameday Players of the Year are selected by a ten-member panel. Below is a history of winners:
OFFENSE – Amir Hall – QB – Bowie State
DEFENSE – Darius Leonard – LB – South Carolina State
OFFENSE – Amir Hall – QB – Bowie State
DEFENSE – Daryus Skinner – DB – Winston-Salem State
FCS
OFFENSE – Jah-Maine Martin – RB – North Carolina A&T
DEFENSE – Rico Kennedy – LB – Morgan State
DII
OFFENSE -Ja’rome Johnson – QB – Bowie State University
DEFENSE – Joshua Pryor – DL – Bowie State
FCS
OFFENSE – Sheduer Sanders – QB – Jackson State
DEFENSE – James Houston – LB – Jackson State
DII
OFFENSE – Calil Wilkins – RB – Bowie State
DEFENSE – Stephan Pierre – LB – Albany State
2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING SOON
ABOUT PROTECT YOUR SKULL
Protect Your Skull, LLC. is an awareness brand established in 2013 by former athletes Tracey Suggs and Foster Wilkins. The entire sports landscape and the rules of the game in football, hockey, basketball and other contact sports have changed in order to protect players from collisions that ultimately lead to traumatic brain injuries. Protect Your Skull is the world’s first and only Concussion Awareness brand creating quality performance apparel for today’s athlete. Become apart of our movement today as we continue to promote concussion and TBI awareness in all sports. Athletes today are bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before. Now the game has to be played safer and smarter in order to ensure that athletes have a better quality of life after the game. Our goal as a company is to heighten this awareness through our brand offerings.