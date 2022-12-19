HBCU Gameday x Protect Your Skull Player of the Year

Protect Your Skull, LLC. and HBCU Gameday FCS and Division II National Players of the Year.

Each year we recognize these outstanding student-athletes for winning the Protect Your Skull and HBCU Gameday Player of the Year Award.

This is one of the few opportunities that athletes from historically black colleges and universities get the chance to be nationally recognized for their excellence. “The award appropriately reflects not only their great performances on the field but it is also a testament to great character, leadership, integrity, discipline, and work ethic,” said Protect Your Skull co-founder Tracey Suggs.

The Protect Your Skull and HBCU Gameday Players of the Year are selected by a ten-member panel. Below is a history of winners:

2017 Players of the Year

OFFENSE – Amir Hall – QB – Bowie State

DEFENSE – Darius Leonard – LB – South Carolina State

2018 Players of the Year

OFFENSE – Amir Hall – QB – Bowie State

DEFENSE – Daryus Skinner – DB – Winston-Salem State

2019 Players of the year

FCS

OFFENSE – Jah-Maine Martin – RB – North Carolina A&T

DEFENSE – Rico Kennedy – LB – Morgan State

DII

OFFENSE -Ja’rome Johnson – QB – Bowie State University

DEFENSE – Joshua Pryor – DL – Bowie State

2021Players of the Year:

FCS

OFFENSE – Sheduer Sanders – QB – Jackson State

DEFENSE – James Houston – LB – Jackson State

DII

OFFENSE – Calil Wilkins – RB – Bowie State

DEFENSE – Stephan Pierre – LB – Albany State

2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING SOON

ABOUT PROTECT YOUR SKULL

Protect Your Skull, LLC. is an awareness brand established in 2013 by former athletes Tracey Suggs and Foster Wilkins. The entire sports landscape and the rules of the game in football, hockey, basketball and other contact sports have changed in order to protect players from collisions that ultimately lead to traumatic brain injuries. Protect Your Skull is the world’s first and only Concussion Awareness brand creating quality performance apparel for today’s athlete. Become apart of our movement today as we continue to promote concussion and TBI awareness in all sports. Athletes today are bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before. Now the game has to be played safer and smarter in order to ensure that athletes have a better quality of life after the game. Our goal as a company is to heighten this awareness through our brand offerings.