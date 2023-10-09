FAMU former AD in the running for Tulane job

By

Former FAMU VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Kortne Gosha is reportedly in the running for a job with an FBS school.



Pete Thamel of ESPN is reporting that Gosha is in the running for the AD opening at Tulane University. He is currently the school’s Deputy AD.



Tulane is looking for a replacement for Troy Dannen who left to take over the AD job at the University of Washington.

Gosha served as FAMU AD from December 2019 through April 2022 when he resigned his post.



During his time in Tallahassee he laid the groundwork for the school’s landmark decision to move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He also oversaw the department’s switch to LeBron James Nike Brand as the official uniform for the athletic department.

Gosha spent the two previous years at the University of Miami’s athletics department as the Associate Athletic Director for Facilities & Operations. In this role Gosha, oversaw day- to day facility and event operations, grounds, custodial, information technology, access control and capital projects. In his time, Gosha assisted in over $50 million dollars in capital improvement projects.

Gosha joined the Tulane athletics department in May of 2022 as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Operations and was promoted to Deputy AD in the spring of 2023.

