North Carolina Central in top 10, perfect vs. CAA

North Carolina Central is perfect vs. the CAA and in the FCS coaches top 10 after handling Elon.
North Carolina Central football is soaring to new heights this week as the season reaches its mid-point.

The program recorded its 500th overall win by beating Elon 34-23 on Saturday. NCCU has now ascended to no. 9 in the FCS Coaches poll. That mark represents the highest ranking for the program in its Division I history.

STATS PERFORM currently ranks the Eagles at no. 14 in its poll, but it was named as the platform’s Team of The Week.

The reigning HBCU national champions have not lost a game to an FCS opponent in over a year and has a spotless 3-0 record against teams from the vaunted Coastal Athletic Association. 

Senior quarterback Darius Richard continues to lead the way for North Carolina Central. He has rushed for nearly 350 yards and ten touchdowns so far — seven of them coming in the last two games against Campbell and Elon. He’s also thrown for five touchdown passes to just two interceptions while completing better than 60 percent of his passes.

Running back Latrell Collier has rushed for a MEAC-leading 462 yards and six scores, with an average of 5.1 yards per rush.

Jayden Flasker has been leading the way defensively for NCCU with 46 total tackles and six tackles for loss. That total includes 4.5 sacks through six games. Edge rusher Kendrick DuJour has 4.5 sacks as well as seven tackles for loss overall.

NCCU will have a bye this weekend before heading to Baltimore to face Morgan State on Oct. 19 in its MEAC opener. NCCU will look to secure a second-consecutive bid to the Celebration Bowl by taking home the conference crown.

