Battle of redemption as Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman

Yardage (and points) may be hard to come by in Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman. So far this year, neither team is averaging over 312 yards of total offense per game. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. Alabama State is looking to move past their loss to Alcorn State, while Bethune-Cookman tries to put their last result against Jackson State behind them.
Alabama State (1-3 Overall, 0-2 in SWAC)
The Hornets’ season thus far has resulted in a 1-3 record. Their offense has had its fair share of struggles this season. In total, they’re only scoring an average of 15.3 points a game. The Hornets’ defense is conceding an average of 19.3 points per game.
Marcus Harris II gears up after an impressive performance in Alabama State’s last game. Harris II rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Alabama State boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 32% of their rushing attempts this season.
The Hornets’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-2 at home so far this year, averaging 17.0 points per game in those games. Alabama State has won two straight matchups against Bethune-Cookman since Sep 25, 2021.
Bethune-Cookman (1-3 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Wildcats’ offense and defense will both be hoping to make strides on Saturday. They’ve only been averaging 214 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 440 yards per game against Bethune-Cookman’s defense. Their passing game is especially weak, as they’re only averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
Tailback Jouvensly Bazil will be leading Bethune-Cookman in this one. Bazil has collected 118 rush yards this season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
Bethune-Cookman loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 34% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
The Wildcats’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 261 offensive yards per game during those games. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 12.3 points per game in those games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-1 in SWAC games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.