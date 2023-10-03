Morgan State sets the stage to host Stony Brook

Morgan State and Stony Brook are set to battle on Saturday afternoon. Someone will finally end a losing streak in this one. Morgan has lost four consecutive, while Stony Brook’s current skid stands at five. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2022. That one resulted in a 24-22 win for Stony Brook.
Morgan State (1-4 Overall)
The Bears’ defense has shown it can be a relative strength at times this season. They’re holding opposing offenses to 109 rushing yards and 221 passing yards each game. Ground yards don’t come easy against this front seven. Opponents are only averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
Wideout Treveyon Pratt will be leading the way for Morgan State. Pratt has accumulated 16 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.
Morgan State has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 31% of its rush attempts.
Morgan State went 4-7 in 2022. They are 0-2 at home so far this year, averaging 13.5 points per game in those games. This is one of Morgan State’s six games against a CAA opponent this season.
Stony Brook (0-5 Overall, 0-4 in CAA)
It’s been a struggle all around for the Seawolves this season. They’ve only been averaging 323 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 455 yards per game against Stony Brook’s defense. They’ve had considerable trouble against the pass this year. Quarterbacks have had their way with this secondary, which allows 9.2 yards per pass attempt.
Quarterback Casey Case will be leading Stony Brook in this one. Case has averaged 205.0 pass yards per game with season totals of seven touchdowns and seven interceptions thus far this season.
Stony Brook has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 28% of rush attempts.
The Seawolves’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games. Their secondary has had trouble recently, conceding 8.5 pass yards per attempt on average over those games. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 16.3 points per game in those games. This is Stony Brook’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.