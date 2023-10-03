CAA bragging rights on the line as Campbell travels to Hampton

Saturday afternoon will see Hampton take on Campbell in a CAA showdown. Recent results for HU have been good, they currently tout a two-game win streak. Unfortunately, Campbell has been trending in the opposite direction, having lost their last two. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 28-21 win for Hampton.
Hampton (3-1 Overall, 1-0 in CAA)
The Pirates’ performance this season has demonstrated they can be dominant on both sides of the ball. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 434 yards of total offense per outing, while holding opposition offenses to 346 yards per game. Ground yardage has been coming at an efficient clip. They are averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Chris Zellous will continue to have his eyes on the end zone for Hampton. Zellous arrives having passed for at least one touchdown in the last four games.
Hampton’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Romon Copeland has been on the receiving end of 27% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Pirates’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’re 0-1 on home turf, after giving up 31.0 points in their only home game this season. Hampton is 1-0 in CAA games.
Campbell (2-3 Overall, 1-2 in CAA)
The Fighting Camels will come into this contest with a 2-3 record on the season. So far this year, their offense has been formidable. Campbell averages 39.4 points per contest and reaches the end zone an average of 5.4 times per game. On the other side of the ball, the Fighting Camels’ defense is giving up an average of 29.8 points per game.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams will be leading the way for Campbell. Williams comes into this one having passed for at least one touchdown in the last five games.
Campbell’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jalen Kelsey has been on the receiving end of 29% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Fighting Camels’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 49.7 points per game in those games. Campbell is 1-2 in CAA games, averaging 31.0 points per game in such games.
