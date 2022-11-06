Alabama State victorious in taking down Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman battled in a competitive first half on Saturday evening before Bama St. pulled away in the second half to take the 37-22 victory.
Dematrius Davis led Alabama State with two touchdowns on the ground in one of his best performances of the year. The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating three total penalties. The extra care paid off, as Bama St.’s offense was able to sustain drives and amass 367 total yards.
Bethune-Cookman had a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes. On top of that, BCU’s secondary was an issue. They allowed a concerning 11.2 yards per pass attempt. The score might not show it, but BCU’s Jalon Jones had a good game. He went 19-30 for 191 yards.
Alabama State’s win ups their record to 6-3. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman falls to 2-7 with the loss. We’ll have to wait until November 12 to see how each team responds. Alabama State’s next test is against Florida A&M. While the road awaits Bethune next weekend. They’ll head to Lorman next, for a matchup against 4-5 Alcorn State.
