Grambling takes on Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic

The State Fair Classic will have the attention of HBCU football fans on Saturday evening. Grambling and Prairie View A&M are set to battle in a can’t miss contest. Both teams enter after some recent success. Grambling has won two consecutive games, while PVAMU beat Alcorn State 23-20 in their last contest. The last time these two teams played was in 2022. Prairie View A&M took that one by a final score of 34-14.
Grambling (2-2 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Tigers’ offense has shown plenty of promise this season. They are averaging 398 yards of total offense per game, with 219 yards coming through the air and 179 via the ground. Ground yardage has been coming at an efficient clip. They are averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per carry.
Photo Courtesy of Tony Valentino/GSU Athletics
Chance Williams gears up after an impressive performance in Grambling’s last game. Williams rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Grambling relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 32% of its rush attempts.
The Tigers’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are looking for their first neutral site win this season, as they are currently 0-1 at neutral sites. Grambling has lost five straight matchups against Prairie View A&M since Sep 29, 2018.
Prairie View A&M (2-2 Overall, 2-0 in SWAC)
The Panthers will come into this contest with a 2-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 2.3 touchdowns and 19.0 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 42.0 points per game this season.
Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 175.8 pass yards per game with season totals of three touchdowns and three interceptions thus far this season.
Prairie View A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 31% of rush attempts.
The Panthers’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they allowed 11.8 pass yards per attempt on average over those games. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 1-0 in 2022. Prairie View A&M is looking to remain undefeated in the SWAC this year, as they’re currently 2-0 in conference games this season.
