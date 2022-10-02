Grambling

Prairie View A&M wins the State Fair Classic

Prairie View jumped out to a big lead against Grambling State and held on in front of a large crowd at the Cotton Bowl.
The Grambling State defense had no answer for Prairie View A&M’s run-heavy approach, as PVAMU rushed its way to a 34-14 victory in the State Fair Classic.

Ahmad Antoine led the way for Prairie View A&M, accumulating a team-high 92 rushing yards to set the tone. PVAMU put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game. PVAMU’s pass rush overwhelmed Grambling’s line, totaling four sacks.

Prairie View A&M running back Ahmad Antonie celebrates against Grambling State in the State Fair Classic. (100122)

Grambling State had trouble converting drives into points, opting for six punts. It was also difficult for them to sustain long drives, as they only controlled the ball for 24 of the game’s 60 minutes. No one can fault the effort of Julian Calvez, though. He collected one touchdown on the ground.

Saturday’s win continues the momentum in this head-to-head series for Prairie View A&M. Its win streak now stands at five since 2015. It was more of the same for Grambling as the losses continue to add up for the season, as it has now dropped three straight and falls to 1-4 on the season. The Tigers’ current losing streak dates to Sept. 17 against Jackson State.

Attendance at the State Fair Classic was announced at 53,921.

We’ll have to wait until Oct. 8 to see how each team responds. PVAMU will be looking for another win against Southern, coached by Eric Dooley. Meanwhile, the road awaits Grambling State next weekend. It will head to Huntsville, AL next, for a matchup against 1-4 Alabama A&M.

