HBCU football recognized in national polls

The latest national FCS and Division II football polls are out and HBCU football has double reputation in many of them.
One team each from the MEAC and SWAC are in the American Football Coaches Association and STATS FCS polls as well as an SIAC school being represented in the D2 AFCA poll.
North Carolina Central, the reigning Celebration Bowl winner and HBCU national champion, is ranked 13th in the AFCA poll and 15th in the STATS FCS poll. The AFCA ranking is its highest in school history as it jumped up five spots from the previous week. NCCU is currently 3-1 after spanking Mississippi Valley last week.
Florida A&M comes in as the lone SWAC program ranked. FAMU is no. 18 in the AFCA poll and 20th in the STATS FCS coaches poll. It took a five slot jump in the AFCA poll and jumped up three spots in the STATS poll. FAMU is now 3-1 with its lone loss coming to FBS South Florida.
Benedict College, the reigning SIAC Champion and D2 HBCU National Champ, remains ranked in the D2 AFCA poll. It is currently in the 13th slot after starting the season 4-0.
Virginia Union dropped out of the poll following is 10-7 loss to Fayetteville State. It was ranked 15th the previous week. It is receiving votes along with Virginia State and Bowie State.