Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Southern in rival clash

Rivals meet again on Saturday evening, when Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Southern. UAPB is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 24-31 loss to Alabama A&M. Meanwhile, Southern enters with some momentum from their recent win over Alabama A&M. Southern should enter this one with confidence, as they came away with a 59-3 victory when these teams last met in 2022.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-3 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
Pine Bluff’s season thus far has resulted in a 1-3 record. They are scoring an average of 16.5 points per contest, with a total of 9 touchdowns on the year. Pine Bluff’s defense is conceding an average of 29.3 points per game.
Tailback Johness Davis will be leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff in this one. Davis has rushed for 283 yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 32% of its rush attempts.
Pine Bluff’s record sits at 1-2 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 9.3 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 21.0 points to come away with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost two straight matchups against Southern since Oct 16, 2021.
Southern (1-2 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Jags will come into this contest with a 1-2 record on the season. They are averaging 14.7 points per contest, while accumulating a total of five touchdowns so far this year. The Jags’ defense has been relatively impenetrable. They only concede an average of 17.0 points a game.
Gary Quarles will look to find the end zone again after his rushing score in Southern’s last game. Quarles rushed for 37 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Photo Courtesy of Tristan Holliday/Southern Athletics
Southern loves to target their backs, with 32% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
Southern enters after putting up a 7-5 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 14.0 points in their only away game this season. Southern is 1-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 14.7 points per game.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.