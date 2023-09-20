Grambling hosts Texas Southern at Eddie Robinson Stadium

Another chapter of HBCU football unfolds on Saturday afternoon, when Grambling and Texas Southern square off. A win in this one would be the start of a winning streak for Grambling, who are coming off a 58-22 win over Fla. Memorial. On the other side, TXSO is hoping to snap a losing streak that spans three games. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2022. That one resulted in a 41-7 win for Texas Southern.
Grambling (1-2 Overall)
The Tigers enter with a 1-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 4.3 touchdowns and 33.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ defense allows 43.0 points per game on average.
Quarterback Myles Crawley will be leading Grambling in this one. Crawley has averaged 224.3 pass yards per game with season totals of six touchdowns and one interception.
Grambling has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 31% of its rush attempts.
Grambling went 4-8 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 58.0 points to come away with the win. Grambling is 0-0 in SWAC games.
Texas Southern (0-3 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Tigers will want to step up their game, as they are hoping to secure their first win of the season. They are averaging 14.7 points per contest, while accumulating a total of five touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ defense is giving up an average of 55.7 points per game.
Keep your eyes on Jyrin Johnson downfield. Johnson showed out in Texas Southern’s last game, collecting four receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Photo Courtesy of Travis Pendergrass/Texas Southern Athletics
Texas Southern relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 27% of rush attempts.
Texas Southern enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-2 in away games, allowing 65.0 points per game. Texas Southern is 0-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 34.0 points per game.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.