Norfolk State and Towson battle at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Johnny Unitas® Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday evening clash between Towson and Norfolk State. These teams enter this one under different circumstances. Towson is riding high after their 20-10 victory over Morgan State, while Norfolk looks to recover from a loss to Temple. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Towson (1-2 Overall, 0-1 in CAA)
The Tigers’ season thus far has resulted in a 1-2 record. They’re putting up an average of 1.7 touchdowns and 16.3 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ defense allows 30.0 points per game on average.
Nathan Kent is looking to continue the play he showcased in Towson’s last game. Kent threw for 168 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Towson has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 30% of its rush attempts.
Photo Courtesy of ENP Photography/ Towson Athletics
Towson went 6-5 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 42.0 points in their only home game this season. This is one of Towson’s three games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Norfolk State (1-2 Overall)
The Spartans will look to add another win to the 1-2 record they’ve earned so far this season. They’re putting up an average of 2.7 touchdowns and 21.3 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 32.3 points per game this season.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 158.3 pass yards per game with season totals of six touchdowns and two interceptions thus far this season.
Norfolk State has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 26% of rush attempts.
Norfolk State enters after putting up a 2-9 campaign in 2022. They are 1-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 20.0 points per game in those games. This is one of Norfolk State’s three games against a CAA opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.