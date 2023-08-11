Albany State University football players hospitalized for fatigue

Albany State University football camp is underway, but it got off to a shaky start for several members of the team earlier this week.
On Wednesday, August 9, six players from the Albany State University Golden Rams football team experienced fatigue related-symptoms during practice. The student-athletes were immediately transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment and are currently recovering.
“We are grateful to our dedicated coaches, athletic trainers, and the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital staff for their diligence in recognizing the signs for help and responding promptly. Albany State University will continue to take precautions for the safety of our campus community as the Southwest Georgia region continues to experience excessive heat.”
Nearby Valdosta State University AD Herb Reinhard spoke with WALB.com about the precautions his program is taking to deal with the intense Georgia heat.
Albany State football is expected to contend for the SIAC title as the team was picked to finish second in the league behind defending champion Benedict College. ASU is set to make its debut under former Florida A&M star and NFL quarterback Quinn Gray on August 31 as it takes on perennial playoff program Wingate.