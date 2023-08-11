North Carolina Central announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

By

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Nine individuals and a team have been selected for induction into the Alex M. Rivera North Carolina Central University Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 30.



Prior to NCCU’s home football game versus Campbell University, Cassandra Adams, women’s track & field (1990-93); Malcolm Bell, football (2013-16); Danielle Johnson-Webb, women’s volleyball/basketball (2000-05); Carl Jones, football (2013-16); Jessica Mills, women’s track & field (2005-08); Jori Nwachukwu, women’s basketball (2006-11); Ryan Smith, football (2012-15); Ingrid Wicker McCree, women’s volleyball/softball head coach (1994-2005); LuAnn Edmonds-Harris, meritorious service; and the 2006 women’s cross country team; will be inducted as the class of 2023. More details about the induction ceremony will be available at a later date.



For more information about the Alex M. Rivera NCCU Athletics Hall of Fame, including a complete list of inductees and details about the nomination process, visit NCCUEaglePride.com.



NCCU Athletics Hall of Fame, 2023 Induction Class



Cassandra Adams – Athlete – Track & Field – 1990-93

Four-time NCAA Division II All-American (1991 OTF 100m hurdles; 1992 ITF 55m hurdles; 1992 OTF 100m hurdles and long jump), including three national runner-up performances in the hurdles. Two-time CIAA champion (1992 OTF 100m hurdles; 1993 ITF 55m hurdles).

Malcolm Bell – Athlete – Football – 2013-16

Led NCCU to three consecutive MEAC championships as the starting quarterback (2014, 2015, 2016). Collected career record of 24-10 as a starting quarterback (9-3 in 2016, 8-3 in 2015, 6-3 in 2014, 1-1 in 2013). Among NCCU career leaders, finished second in passing with 6,340 yards, second in total offense with 7,844 yards, and 13th in rushing with 1,504 yards. Broke school record for career completion percentage at 56.6 percent (512-of-905). Accounted for 62 total touchdowns – 20 rushing and 42 passing. Dual-threat quarterback was the first Eagle in school history to amass 1,000 rushing yards and 6,000 passing yards in a career. In 2016, voted First-Team All-MEAC in leading NCCU to the conference championship and a spot in the Celebration Bowl. Voted All-MEAC Second Team in 2014 and All-MEAC Third Team in 2015.

Danielle Johnson-Webb – Athlete – Volleyball/Basketball – 2000-05

Two-sport student-athlete in volleyball and basketball. Voted 2005 CIAA Volleyball Player of the Year and a two-time CIAA All-Tournament Team selection on two CIAA Tournament championship teams (2004, 2005), including CIAA Tournament MVP in 2004. Two-time All-CIAA First Team honoree and named second team all-region in 2004. Holds NCCU career records in blocks (602) and blocks per set (1.28), and owns the three best single-season performances in blocks. Finished as NCCU career leader in kills (1,346). Also a starting forward on the women’s basketball team that advanced to the NCAA postseason “Sweet 16” for the first time in school history (2001-02).



Carl Jones – Athlete – Football – 2013-16

Team boasted a record of 26-13 and won three straight MEAC championships (2014, 2015, 2016) with Jones as starting center. Starting center in 39 games, including 37 consecutive starts. In 2,217 plays during the three championship seasons, only allowed two sacks. Two-time All-MEAC First Team selection as league’s top center (2015 & 2016). Voted to AFCA All-America Second Team, becoming NCCU’s first American Football Coaches Association All-American in 20 years. Named as SBN Black College All-American, BOXTOROW All-American, and Black College Sports Page “Baad Team” of Black College All-Americans (First Team). One of 24 college football players named to the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, one of the most coveted off-the-field honors in college football.



Jessica Mills – Athlete – Track – 2005-08

Captured 2006 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championship in the triple jump, becoming the third NCCU female to win a national title. Three-time NCAA Division II All-American in triple jump and two-time CIAA champion in triple jump (2006 ITF, 2006 OTF), along with three-time All-CIAA honors in triple jump and long jump.

Jori Nwachukwu – Athlete – Women’s Basketball – 2006-11

Ranks fifth in NCCU women’s basketball career scoring (1,410 points). Voted 2006-07 CIAA Rookie of the Year, All-CIAA Team and All-Tournament Team as NCCU won the 2007 CIAA Tournament and tied for Black College National Championship. Named 2008-09 All-State Second Team and two-time Team MVP.





Ryan Smith – Athlete – Football – 2012-15

Broke North Carolina Central career records for solo tackles (168) and kickoff return yard average (28.1). Among NCCU career leaders, finished sixth in tackles with 263 and tied for 11th in passes defended with 31 (7 interceptions, 24 pass break-ups). Played in 45 games from 2012-15, including 42 as a starter. As a senior in 2015, voted All-MEAC Second Team as both a defensive back and return specialist. Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Played five seasons with the Buccaneers (2016-21), including becoming the first NCCU Eagle to play in a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Ingrid Wicker McCree – Coach – Volleyball/Softball – 1994-2005

Began her career at North Carolina Central as the head coach for women’s volleyball and softball in 1994. Became the first coach in NCCU history to win conference championships in multiple sports, capturing the university’s first ever CIAA championships in softball (1998) and volleyball (1999, 2004, 2005). Three-time CIAA Volleyball Coach of the Year and former member of the NCAA Division II National Volleyball Committee. Earned 239 match victories in 12 seasons as head volleyball coach at the university.

LuAnn Edmonds-Harris – Meritorious Service

NCCU employee in admissions and athletics for more than 30 years. Longtime volunteer cheerleadering coach for more than 15 years.



2006 Women’s Cross Country – Team – 2006

First HBCU to advance to the NCAA Women’s Cross Country National Championships after winning the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship. Defeated Lincoln Memorial University by 53 points to win the regional title. Repeated as CIAA Champions. Placed 23rd at NCAA Championships. Head Coach: Michael Lawson

For more information on NCCU Athletics, visit NCCUEaglePride.com or download the NCCU Eagles Athletics app.

North Carolina Central announces 2023 Hall of Fame class