Green Bay Packers RB Emanuel Wilson: Who he is, where he came from

Many Green Bay Packers fans may not have known who Emanuel Wilson was before Friday night, but they probably care to now.
The rookie running back who spent three seasons running over, past and around Division II defenders had a coming-out party in his first preseason game.
Wilson put the Packers on his back in the second half of the team’s 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed for 111 yards on just six carries — including an 80-yard touchdown run — scoring two touchdowns in the win.
Here are four things Green Bay Packers fans — and the world in general — need to know about Emanuel Wilson.
He started his career at D2 HBCU, Johnson C. Smith
As a freshman in 2019 he accumulated 1,040 yards on 159 rushes for the 19th-best yard per carry average of 6.5 yards in the nation (D2)to go with his 13 touchdowns. Wilson also pulled in 13 passes for 86 yards for 1,126 yards of total offense on 172 touches of the football.
Then he transferred to another D2 HBCU, Fort Valley State
Wilson decided to hit the transfer portal following his freshman season, landing at Fort Valley State (GA). The 2021 season showed he didn’t have any rust, as he rushed for 119 yards and one score per game in seven appearances. He showed up for the 2022 season on a mission, as he rushed for 1,371 yards, 17 TDs in just 10 games last season.
He initially signed with the Denver Broncos
Despite his accolades, the reigning SIAC Offensive Player of The Year went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Denver Broncos and brought into rookie minicamp before landing with the Green Bay Packers.
He’s a big back, with speed too
Standing at just a shade under 6 feet and right at 220 pounds, Emanuel Wilson is not a little man. Yet, as he showed on Friday night, he’s got the speed to get to the corner.