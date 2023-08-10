Houston Texans OT Tytus Howard sidelined by surgery

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard will be off the field for a month due to surgery he received on a broken hand.
The former Alabama State Star injured his hand last week during practice after recently signing a three year, $56 million dollar extension with $36.5 guaranteed. Howard may be able to recover in time for the start of the season.
Howard is expected to miss the rest of training camp and the preseason. His play will be missed in preparation for the season as he is a key cog on the Texans offensive line.
His presence is critical for protecting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
When asked by reporters about Howard’s status following practice, Ryans responded that he’ll be “out for a while.”
Howard enters his fifth year with Texans after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 23rd overall pick. He started all 17 games last year including two games starting at left guard.
Tytus Howard was named the NFLPA’S 2022 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year earlier this year, and he accepted the award back in June.
Obviously, Howard didn’t play in The Houston Texans preseason opener, which it won 20-9 over the New England Patriots. The team will need Howard on the offensive line during the season opener on September 10 versus the Baltimore Ravens.