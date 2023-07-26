Tytus Howard gets major extension with Houston Texans

By

Tytus Howard, the first round draft pick out of Alabama State, is now the fifth highest paid right tackle in the National Football League. The Houston Texans signed Howard to a three-year $56 million contract extension on Wednesday per published reports. The deal includes $36.5 million guaranteed according to a report by the NFL Network.

Just a decade ago Howard was a high school quarterback who landed at Alabama State as an undersized tight end. Affectionately referred to as “Weenie” back in his hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, Howard was ready to begin his football life at 6’2 and 200 pounds. While athletic, he didn’t have the greatest pair of hands for a tight end. So the decision was made to add some bulk to go along with his height and move him to lineman.

Major strides at Alabama State

Reggie Barlow’s staff recruited Howard and when landed on campus he could just bench press his own body weight. Over the course of the next year he would totally redefine the concept of the “Freshman 15” with a combination of hard work and genetics. Howard hit a late growth spurt and grew four inches his first year in school, he also hit the weight room and went from 200 to 375 on the bench press.

It was a great decision to say the least.

The body transformation from high school quarterback to first round draft pick as an offensive lineman.

Fast forward to today and Howard has started 54 games for Houston over the past four seasons. He was coming up on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. His base salary prior to this deal was set to be $13.979 million. This new extension will now lock Howard through 2026 when he will hit 30 years old.

Along with Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, the duo will be charged with protecting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Houston Texans drafted the Ohio State quarterback second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

