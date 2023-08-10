Howard University basketball players to get paid by former star

By

Courtesy: MyNILpay

FRISCO, TX (August 10, 2023) – myNILpay, the first-ever digital platform that allows fans to pay NCAA student-athletes directly and compliantly, today announced a partnership with professional Lithuanian Basketball League player R.J. Cole.



Following his new contract with BC Rytus Vilnius, Cole will provide payments to all student-athletes of the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams at Howard University and the University of Connecticut, impacting over 50 student-athletes. This financial support furthers the platform’s mission to create greater access for players to receive compensation for their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

myNILpay is a patent-pending platform that allows college sports fans to directly pay student-athletes through a seamless, NCAA-compliant method leveraging their NIL rights. Utilizing this ground-breaking platform, Cole is encouraging alumni and fans to support Howard University and UConn student-athletes through myNILpay.

“We’d like to thank R.J. for his generosity and for supporting the Howard University basketball programs through myNILpay,” said Eric Grant, Board Member of The Mecca Society, an alumni group dedicated to supporting Howard Men’s Basketball. “At Howard University we are constantly seeking to ensure our student-athletes have the same opportunities here as they do at other Division-I institutions. Coach Blakeney calls his program The Dream Factory, believing that anything is possible for young men when they step foot on campus, and R.J. is a prime example of that. We strongly encourage other Bison fans to support student-athletes through the myNILpay app.”

Cole played two seasons with Howard, earning MEAC and ECAC Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman and MEAC Player of the Year as a sophomore. The sharp-shooting guard then transferred to UConn in 2019, where he was named First Team All-Big East his final season with the Huskies, leading the team in points per game (15.8) and assists per game (4.1).

“Playing for both UConn and Howard helped elevate my basketball career to where I can play the game I love professionally and I want to give back to all the dedicated student-athletes,” said Cole. “Thanks to this exciting partnership, both UConn and Howard athletes can realize their earning potential on and off the court. I could not be prouder to be one of the first to contribute to their success through myNILpay.”

RJ Cole was a bucket for Howard University in each of his two seasons there.

“R.J. is an exemplary former UConn student-athlete and it’s wonderful to see him giving back to his fellow Huskies,” said Marc D’Amelio, founder of D’Amelio Huskies Collective. “As NIL continues to evolve, companies like myNILpay are creating opportunities for college athletes to earn and build their personal brands. This is a win-win for UConn student-athletes and supporters.”

Cole joins a growing list of professional athletes who are supporting their alma maters through myNILpay. Carolina Panthers quarterback and Texas Christian University alum Andy Dalton contributed over five figures of money to pay every active TCU student-athlete and basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman sent money to each member of the women’s basketball team at her alma mater, Old Dominion University.



“We could not be more excited to be a conduit for R.J.’s passion and help support both the National Champion Huskies and one of the nation’s most prominent HBCUs,” said Brent Chapman, CEO of myNILpay. “Howard is truly a players’ program and we cannot wait to help those exceptional individuals capitalize on their earning opportunities.”



To begin supporting UConn and Howard student-athletes, download the myNILpay app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or visit www.mynilpay.com.

Howard University basketball players to get paid by former star