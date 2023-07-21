MEAC Football Predicted Finish 2023

NORFOLK, Va., July 21, 2023 – North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard and North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker have been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by The Home Depot.
Additionally, the defending co-champion Eagles are the preseason favorite to win the MEAC this season, racking up 124 points and nine out of a possible 12 first-place votes in a poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
2022 co-champion Howard (one first-place vote) was picked to finish second, while South Carolina State came in the third spot. Rounding out the predicted order of finish, also presented by The Home Depot, were Morgan State (one first-place vote), Norfolk State and Delaware State (one first-place vote).
Richard was the 2022 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (given to the top offensive player in all of FCS) after leading the Eagles to a 10-win season, MEAC championship and an overtime win over Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. He ranked 10th in the nation in total offense (287.4 ypg), 15th in passing touchdowns (25) and 28th in passing yards (2,661/221.8 ypg).
With Richard behind center, the Eagles led the MEAC in both scoring offense (38.6 ppg) and total offense (445.3 ypg).
Baker was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and he was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given out to the nation’s top FCS defensive player. He tallied four interceptions and five pass break-ups last season, and he returned one of those picks for a touchdown in a win over nationally-ranked New Hampshire. He tied for the team lead with 61 total tackles, including two for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Baker led an Eagles defense that ranked second in the MEAC in scoring (21.5 ppg) and total defense (333.7 ypg).
Joining Richard on the Preseason First Team offense are Delaware State running back Marquis Gillis (the 2022 MEAC Rookie of the Year); North Carolina Central running back Latrell Collier; North Carolina Central wide receiver Devin Smith; Howard University wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne; Howard University tight end Brennan Brown; North Carolina Central center Torricelli Simpkins III; Howard University offensive linemen Darius Fox and Anim Dankwah; Delaware State offensive lineman Sam Pearson; and South Carolina State offensive lineman Nick Taiste.
Baker is joined on the Preseason First Team defense by South Carolina State defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt; Howard University defensive linemen Jevin Jackson and Darrian Brokenburr; Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams; Morgan State linebacker Lawrence Richardson; South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith; North Carolina Central linebacker Jaki Brevard; Delaware State defensive back Romell Harris-Freeman; Howard University defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr.; and Morgan State defensive back Jae’Veyon Morton.
On special teams, the Preseason First Team consists of South Carolina State punter Dyson Roberts; North Carolina Central kicker Adrian Olivo; and Morgan State return specialist Keith Jenkins, Jr.